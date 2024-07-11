‘Busan Indie Live Summer Fest 2024’ Gets Underway Tomorrow

A unique opportunity to experience the diverse sounds of Busan’s indie music scene is coming up with the ‘Busan Indie Live Summer Fest 2024.’

The event will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Geumsarak in Geumjeong-gu.

This festival aims to bring together Busan’s indie bands, from seasoned “second-generation” groups to newly formed ensembles, creating a space for communication and collaboration.

Following its successful debut last year, this year’s event marks the second installment, with a third performance already planned for November.

The festival lineup features seven bands showcasing a variety of backgrounds and genres, including:

Jude (pop)

Unchained (grunge rock)

Stoned (punk)

Mara (metal)

Head Turner (hard rock)

Purgatory (metal)

Arklight (pop)

These bands will perform original songs that highlight their unique styles, such as Mara’s “Voice,” Unchained’s “Secret,” and Head Turner’s “Revolution.”

Advance tickets are priced at 20,000 won, with on-site tickets available for 30,000 won (subject to availability).