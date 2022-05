Check out a Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance: Dadaepo Hurisori under the theme “Song of Fishing with a Net in Dadaepo” this Saturday at Dadaepo Beach.

Event Information

Busan City Intangible Cultural Property NO. 7

Date & Time: May 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Dadaepo Beach Park (Saha-gu)

Free admission