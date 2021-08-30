Busan Inter-City Film Festival Runs This Weekend

The ‘5th Busan Intercity Film Festival’ together with Cinematheque and the Busan Cinema Center will be held for three days from September 3 to 5.

‘Busan Intercity Film Festival’ is an event hosted and organized by the Busan Independent Film Association, and it is a place to introduce local films from domestic and foreign cities that the association is exchanging with, as well as UNESCO-designated film creative cities such as Busan.

It has creative networks between domestic and foreign cities beyond culture, language, custom, and religion.

In this year’s film festival, 27 original works were submitted with the participation of 14 cities, the largest number ever, despite the difficult situation in which exchanges between cities at home and abroad are difficult due to the COVID-19.

In addition, two films, “Summer of Love” directed by Lee Seong-wook in Busan and “Mr. Jang,” directed by Daegu director Jang Byung-ki, produced as a project supported by the association, will be released for the first time through this film festival, and we will be able to share more in-depth stories such as the production process of each film.

A Cinetalk is also prepared, which is expected to provide visitors with a variety of attractions and experiences.

Reservations and screening schedules are available on the Busan Independent Film Association website (www.indiebusan.com), and all screenings will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 quarantine rules.