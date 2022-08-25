Busan International Advertising Festival Returns From Today

The 2022 Busan International Advertising Festival will be held at BEXCO for three days from today to the 27th.

The Busan International Advertising Festival, which is growing as Asia’s largest and world-class advertising festival, is changing its English name from ‘AD STARS’ to ‘MAD STARS’ to celebrate its 15th anniversary this year. As the area and role of advertising rapidly change and expand due to the digitalization of the global industrial ecosystem, the definition of existing advertising itself becomes meaningless.

This year’s Busan International Advertising Festival plans to share creative communication solutions with the world under the theme of ‘MAD (find extraordinary ideas to change the world)’ with such aspirations.

Since this event will be held on-site for the first time in three years, the opening ceremony (August 25, 5 PM), awards ceremony (August 27, 5 PM), exhibition/screening (exhibition of award-winning works and new technology experience zone, promotion zone for Busan World Expo 2030, conferences (practical lectures by incumbent experts in each field such as marketing, advertisement, digital tech, video), and a global business market (showcase, business agreement, consultation) will be held.

Among the 18,922 works as of August 25 submitted from 73 countries, 1,745 works from 58 countries (1,582 experts, 163 general public) will be exhibited and screened. In particular, since the first event in 2008, the largest number of participating countries have submitted works, and it is expected to show its potential as the largest international advertising festival in Asia in name and reality.

The conference consists of a total of 45 lectures and is divided into a ‘professional conference’ and an ‘open conference’ for the general public.

At the expert conference, the ‘Busan World Expo 2020 Strategic Forum’, which contains public relations strategies such as city branding and insights on Busan, will be held to reinforce the ‘successful attraction of the 2030 Busan World Expo’. Three speakers will participate in the speech: Seongsu Jeong, CEO of HS Ad, Philip Kotler, Chair Professor at Kellogg School of Business, and Thomas Koolster, CEO of Goodbertizing Agency.

In the ‘Global Business Market’, a biz matching program prepared for the first time this year, showcases and conferences are held at online and offline booths for smooth business-to-business (B2B) transactions. About 150 companies from 8 countries will participate in various promotions. At the same time, a multilateral agreement ceremony for mutual business exchange and added value creation between domestic and foreign advertising-related organizations and companies will be held.

In addition to this, a special award ceremony was held for Ukrainian advertisers who submitted artworks containing the passion for war, anti-war, and a prayer for peace to convey the support and encouragement of all advertisers around the world, and the success of the 2030 Busan World Expo. A publicity zone and networking lounge to pray for ‘attractiveness’ will be prepared to draw public interest and sympathy for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Also, Na-eun Son, a star influencer actress who is scheduled to appear in the drama ‘Agency’ scheduled to air in the first half of next year, set in the background of a large advertising agency, will be appointed as a public relations ambassador to communicate with fans around the world.

“The Busan International Advertising Festival, which took on a new challenge after changing the English name to MAD STARS, is expected to lead the expansion of the rapidly changing advertising field due to the digitalization of the global industrial ecosystem. I hope it will be a good opportunity to share and learn new challenges from companies and experts in various fields with the world. We will actively support the city and province to host a successful event,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

The 2022 Busan International Advertising Festival is hosted by the Busan International Advertising Festival Organizing Committee and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Busan City.