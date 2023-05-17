“Busan International Art Center, Classic Park Concert in Advance” to be Held June 3,4

The “Busan International Art Center, Classic Park Concert in advance” will be held on June 3rd and 4th at 6:30 pm at the Hayaria Lawn Square in Busan Citizens Park.

This outdoor classical performance aims to promote the upcoming Busan International Art Center and Busan Opera House, allowing citizens to experience classical music in a more accessible way before the official opening.

On June 3rd, the KBS Symphony Orchestra, vocalists Park So-young, Park Seung-ju, Kim Ki-hoon, Gil Byung-min, the Busan Municipal Choir, and the 2023 Busan Opera House Season members, under the direction of renowned conductor Chung Myung-whun, will perform opera arias, choruses, and overtures from composers such as Puccini, Verdi, Rossini, and Mascagni.

On June 4th, the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Suyeol Choi, will present a selection of world-famous masterpieces. The program includes works by Shostakovich, Elgar, Dvořák, Johann Strauss II, Beethoven, Bizet, Bach, and Sibelius. The concert will also feature a performance of Beethoven’s Trio Concerto 1st Movement by cellist Song Young-hoon, violinist Lee Ji-hye, and pianist Kim Tae-hyung. Actor Kim Seok-hoon will host the performance on the 4th to create a more friendly atmosphere for the audience.

Admission to the concert is free, and seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. The concert follows a picnic table concept, so attendees can bring mats and enjoy the event at Busan Citizens Park.