Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen’s Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.

The project, which has been in the works for 10 years, will be built with one underground level and three above.

It will house a 2,000 seat classical music hall as well as a 400 seat chamber hall.

Plans for the center have been revised twice, both in 2013 and 2014 due to the Korean Development Institute’s low economic feasibility, cutting the original plan of the building in half.

The center aims to be completed in July 2023.