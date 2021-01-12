Image: DMP Partners
Arts & Culture

Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

Haps Staff

The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen’s Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.

The project, which has been in the works for 10 years, will be built with one underground level and three above.

It will house a 2,000 seat classical music hall as well as a 400 seat chamber hall.

Plans for the center have been revised twice, both in 2013 and 2014 due to the Korean Development Institute’s low economic feasibility, cutting the original plan of the building in half.

The center aims to be completed in July 2023.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan City Government Looks to Improve Older Traditional Markets

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will improve the environment of old traditional markets and shopping districts.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 11 – January 17

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Check Out The Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art Exhibit

Haps Staff -
Artists Seo Dongjin, Hito Steyerl, Kim Soohwan, Anton Vidokle, and Boris Groys feature at this entertaining exhibition through March 21.
Read more
Arts & Culture

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul”

Haps Staff -
The contemporary art exhibition "ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul" with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

2021 New Year Concert Held Online Tomorrow Evening

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold a “2021 New Year Concert” at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to celebrate the new year.
Read more

The Latest

Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen's Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.
Read more

Bus Tours Around Yeongdo to Begin in March

Travel Haps Staff -
Starting in March, bus tours at major tourist attractions in Yeongdo-gu will start.
Read more

변성완 권한대행, “2월 백신 접종 시작, 철저 준비” 지시

문화 Haps Staff -
정부가 오는 2월부터 코로나19 백신 접종을 예고한 가운데, 변성완 부산시장 권한대행이 백신 접종에 대한 빈틈없는 준비를 시 간부들에게 지시했다
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Busan City Trivia Returns This Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
Test your brain against the best in the city at Busan City Trivia Night this Sunday evening at 5 p.m.
Read more

Universities in Busan See Decrease in Acceptance Rate for Regular Admissions

Busan News BeFM News -
Following a decrease in early admissions, four-year universities in Busan also saw a drop in their acceptance rate for regular admissions this year compared to last year. 
Read more
Busan
few clouds
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
69 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Wed
10 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
1 °

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood.
Read more

Enjoy an Oyster Rockefeller and Sparkling Wine Dish at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indulge in a fantastic combination of fresh Tongyeong fresh oysters in the winter season with soft and light oyster gratin at McQueen's bar at the Ananti Hilton.
Read more

Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 