Image: City of Busan
Busan International Art Fair

The 2022 Busan International Art Fair will open in BEXCO from December 1st until the 5th.

Marking its 21st installment, the Busan International Art Fair will showcase some 3,000 works by 250 domestic and international artists from 10 countries.

The fair is an international art market for direct transactions between Asian artists and art consumers. It is an art festival for artists, art lovers, and the general public to enjoy together.

Event Information

Period: December 1-5, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation:

Dec. 1 noon – 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 3-4 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 5 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets: 10,000 won for adults / 5,000 won students

Website: www.biaf.kr

