Busan International Art Hotel Fair Makes its Debut

The Busan International Gallery Art Fair, known as BAMA, will debut its first International Hotel Fair from the 7th to the 10th at the Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae.

The new art fair will hold two sessions each year — one in spring at BEXCO and another at a hotel in the fall.

Following a VIP event on the 7th, the fair will be open to the public from the 8th to the 10th.

What to expect

60 rooms on the 1st, 7th, 11th, and 12th floors will house 800 art pieces from 60 major galleries around the country.

Works from Paek Nam-june, Lee U-fan, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, and Seobo Park are just a few of the pieces presented.

A “Special Garden-Media Facade Art Show” will be held at the outdoor garden with a size of 50-meters under six themes.

A special exhibition “Cinema in Busan” will also be held on the 7th floor.