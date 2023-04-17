Busan International Boat Show Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

The 2023 Busan International Boat Show will open at BEXCO and Suyeong River from April 21-23.

During the 9th event this year, 107 companies and 906 booths will show eco-friendly yachts and boats, a newly developed eco-friendly fuel propulsion system, and electric marine leisure products.

A variety of marine leisure experience events were also prepared for visitors. At the Suyeong Riverside (Haeundae River Cruise) in APEC Naru Park, a free boat ride experience is provided, which is a special experience event that can only be experienced at the Busan International Boat Show.

Visitors to the exhibition hall can fully enjoy the coastal waters of Busan on a warm spring day by boarding a catamaran or power boat after completing boarding registration at BEXCO and moving to the marine exhibition hall.

The ‘Busan Night View Yacht Tour’ is a free experience event introduced for the first time this year.

The Busan Night View Yacht Tour, where you can make special memories while enjoying the beautiful night view of Haeundae Centum City and Gwangandaegyo Bridge, is well-known as Busan’s representative marine leisure tourism product. Two boarding tickets will be given only to winners of promotional events or prizes, and they can board on any date they want until the end of June.

In the experience tank installed in the exhibition hall, you can directly experience transparent canoes and stand-up paddles (SUP), and there are also events for children such as electric fun boat experiences.

The event hall is overflowing with experiences that the whole family can enjoy, such as making safety bracelets using paracord ropes, children’s fishing events, rowing machine rowing experiences, and indoor surfing experiences.

In addition, various aspects of marine leisure will be included, such as a cafe/club (Club The Marine) for networking of boat users, a unique hall for fishing supplies, and a forum to promote marine leisure tourism.

The entrance fee for the boat show is 6,000 won, and preschool children, the disabled, or visitors who have pre-registered through the website can enter for free.

Event Information

Period: April 21 – 23, 2023

Venue: BEXCO, Yachting Center

Hours: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Cost: 6,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Hosted by: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: Korea Marine Leisure Network, BEXCO

Website: www.boatshowbusan.com/