Busan International Boat Show Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

The nation’s favorite boat festival sets sail for its seventh year this Friday through Sunday.

Haps Staff

The 2022 Busan International Boat Show will open at BEXCO and Suyeong River from today.

During the 8th event this year, some 100 marine leisure companies will operate 1,000 booths

Visitors will receive free rides on a catamaran yacht, a speedboat, and other vessels on the Suyeong River.

Event Information

Period: April 22 – 24, 2022

Venue: BEXCO, Yachting Center

Hours: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Cost: 7,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Hosted by: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: Korea Marine Leisure Network, BEXCO

Website: www.boatshowbusan.com/

blank
