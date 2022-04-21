Busan International Boat Show Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

The 2022 Busan International Boat Show will open at BEXCO and Suyeong River from today.
During the 8th event this year, some 100 marine leisure companies will operate 1,000 booths
Visitors will receive free rides on a catamaran yacht, a speedboat, and other vessels on the Suyeong River.
Event Information
Period: April 22 – 24, 2022
Venue: BEXCO, Yachting Center
Hours: 10:00am – 6:00pm
Cost: 7,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)
Hosted by: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Busan Metropolitan City
Organized by: Korea Marine Leisure Network, BEXCO
Website: www.boatshowbusan.com/