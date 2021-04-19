Busan International Boat Show Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

The Busan International Boat Show is Korea’s representative marine leisure fair that introduces everything about marine leisure.

The show will be held at the Exhibition Center I, BEXCO, and at the Suyeong Bay Yachting Center in Busan located on the coast of the country for three days from April 23-25.

Established as the country’s largest boat show since 2014, the International Boat Show is co-hosted by Busan City and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, and is supervised by Korea Marine Leisure Network and BEXCO.

Under the theme of ‘Let’s dream of the future!’, there will be some 1,000 booths set up by more than 90 companies including manufacturers of boats, engines, and companies that do charter services.

More than 30 domestic boat manufacturers will participate in the exhibition, from small 3 meter-sized boats to 9m or more.

Other items to look for include a variety of marine leisure-related items such as boats/yachts, engines/components/accessories, and services/equipment; water sports involving fishing gear, diving devices/goods, underwater shooting devices, water skis, jet skis, kayaking/canoeing, and windsurfing; and boating lifestyle items for boat/yacht owners.

Visitors can also experience riding kayaks and stand-up paddles themselves, and events for children such as fun boat experiences are also prepared. In addition, in line with the rapid growth of fishing in the region, which is an area of ​​maritime leisure, lectures will be held inviting famous fishing professionals such as Cho Joong-cheol, Kim Sang-hyun, and Lee Chang-soo to enhance the enjoyment of visitors.

Free boat tours will also be held at Suyeong Bay Yacht Stadium. This is a special experience event only available at the Busan International Boat Show. Anyone who visits BEXCO exhibition center can ride a jet boat, catamaran, and monohull (powerboat) for free on a first-come, first-served basis and enjoy the sea of ​​Busan.

Event Information

Period: April 23-25

Venue: BEXCO, Yachting Center​

Hours: 10:00am – 6:00pm (April 25, 10am – 5pm)

Cost: 5,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Website: www.boatshowbusan.com

Hosted by: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Busan Metropolitan City