Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan International Classic Music Festival 2022 Pre-Concert Schedule

Haps Staff

The Busan International Classic Music Festival 2022 Pre-Concert under Art director Oh Choon-geun takes place from November 16-25.

Event Information

Period: November 16-25, 2022

Venue: Busan Cultural Center, Nurimaru APEC House

Tickets: VIP-seat 100,000 won/ R-seat 70,000 won/S-seat 50,000 won

Website

Concerts Schedule

BICmf Chamber Orchestra

Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Busan Cultural Center

Sohn Minsoo Piano Recital

Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., Busan Cultural Center

Concert by Winners of International Music Competitions

Nov. 19, 5:00 p.m., Busan Cultural Center

BICmf SOLOISTS ENSEMBLE

Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Busan Cultural Center

BICmf Special Concert: SONG YOUNG-HOON with 4CELLOS

Nov. 25, 5:00 p.m., Nurimaru APEC House (with invitation)

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
61 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 