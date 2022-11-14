Busan International Classic Music Festival 2022 Pre-Concert Schedule

The Busan International Classic Music Festival 2022 Pre-Concert under Art director Oh Choon-geun takes place from November 16-25.

Event Information

Period: November 16-25, 2022

Venue: Busan Cultural Center, Nurimaru APEC House

Tickets: VIP-seat 100,000 won/ R-seat 70,000 won/S-seat 50,000 won

Concerts Schedule

BICmf Chamber Orchestra

Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Busan Cultural Center

Sohn Minsoo Piano Recital

Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., Busan Cultural Center

Concert by Winners of International Music Competitions

Nov. 19, 5:00 p.m., Busan Cultural Center

BICmf SOLOISTS ENSEMBLE

Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Busan Cultural Center

BICmf Special Concert: SONG YOUNG-HOON with 4CELLOS

Nov. 25, 5:00 p.m., Nurimaru APEC House (with invitation)