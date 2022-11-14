Busan International Classic Music Festival 2022 Pre-Concert Schedule

The Busan International Classic Music Festival 2022 Pre-Concert under Art director Oh Choon-geun takes place from November 16-25.
Event Information
Period: November 16-25, 2022
Venue: Busan Cultural Center, Nurimaru APEC House
Tickets: VIP-seat 100,000 won/ R-seat 70,000 won/S-seat 50,000 won
BICmf Chamber Orchestra
Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Busan Cultural Center
Sohn Minsoo Piano Recital
Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., Busan Cultural Center
Concert by Winners of International Music Competitions
Nov. 19, 5:00 p.m., Busan Cultural Center
BICmf SOLOISTS ENSEMBLE
Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Busan Cultural Center
BICmf Special Concert: SONG YOUNG-HOON with 4CELLOS
Nov. 25, 5:00 p.m., Nurimaru APEC House (with invitation)