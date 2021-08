The Busan International Comedy Festival 2021, scheduled to be held at KNN Theater and the Busan Cinema Center, will be held online.

BICF is Asia’s first comedy festival and features a variety of diverse and high-quality performances.

This year’s festival will see a rise in content using Twitch and Tik Tok.

The festival runs for 10 days from August 20 through the 29th.

Event Information

Period: August 20 – 29, 2021

Online: TikTok, Twitch (www.twitch.tv/bicf2013)

Website: bicf.kr