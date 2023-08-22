Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF) to Kick Off on August 25th

The 2023 Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF), will commence with a grand opening ceremony on August 25th at 7 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center outdoor theater.

This year’s festivities will be hosted by comedian Lee Soo-geun and will feature celebratory performances by renowned artists such as ‘Poppin Hyun-jun,’ ‘Tanaka,’ ‘Garbage,’ ‘Berry Berry,’ and many others.

The 11th edition of the festival, running through September 3rd, will offer a wide array of performances and programs across Busan, including comedy shows, street performances, and open concerts.

Renowned comedian Park Seong-gwang, who recently transitioned into directing, will meet the audience at CGV Haeundae with his first commercial film, ‘Woongnam.’ The festival also emphasizes inclusivity, featuring barrier-free performances with subtitles for the hearing impaired and convenience for the visually impaired.

Various side events, including ‘Comedy Street’ and ‘Comedy Open Concert,’ will entertain audiences during the festival.

The closing ceremony on September 3rd will feature a special performance of ‘2023 Gag Concert’.

For more details, visit the official website here.