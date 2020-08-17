Busan International Comedy Festival Looks to Bring Laughs During Troubled Times

The 8th Busan International Comedy Festival gets underway this week for a 10-day run.

While this year’s festival is sure to be different than normal due to COVID-19 restrictions, top comedians from around the country look to bring some joy to the faces of weary citizens who have suffered through a dreary 2020.

The opening ceremony which is scheduled for Friday will be held without spectators. Events will follow social distancing rules and masks must be worn.

Scheduled to perform during the festival are:

It’s! Homeshopping Co. Ltd — It’s! Home Shopping Co. Ltd. is a comic variety show about a grandmother who has 55 years of know-how in making cheonggukjang and an endless stream of customers.

Two Ccop Show — A comedy play performed by SBS open recruitment comedians, Two Ccop Show is based on the events surrounding two detectives trying to catch a thief.

Comedy Haven Show: Stand-up Comedy — A comedy show that stimulates the laughter of listeners by embodying brilliant wit and sexy imagination.

Ongals — Feeling the need for something for those who are not able to appreciate performances without an interpreter, this performance was started with a desire to create a silent comedy that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, men and women using slapstick comedy.

Let’s Have Fun Together, Neighborhood People — An Jin-ho, Choi Bu-gi, and Jeong Jae-hyeong from ‘Neighborhood Guys’, a channel which has 1.11 million YouTube subscribers, are visiting Busan to bring laughter to the audience.

Park Mi-seon, Kim Seong-eun, Kwon Jin-young’s Yeotang Show — The ‘Yeotang Show’, gathers women who are tired from everyday life together, and Park Mi-seon, Kim Seong-eun and Kwon Jin-young’s bold comedy will present both laughter and healing to the audience through both dangerous and sexy adult-only conversation.

Showgman in Busan — The performance Showgman has traveled all over the world to countries such as the United States, China, Australia, and Cuba for four years, making laughter with the audience and leaving behind a memorable aftertaste.

Byeon Gi-su’s Mok (Yok) Show — Prepared by language magician, god of ad-lib Byeon Gi-su, this delightful performance is for adults only and is considered a must-see.

Event Information

Period: Friday, August 21 – Sunday, August 30, 2020

Opening ceremony without an audience: August 21, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Website and Ticket Information: bicf.kr