Image: Busan International Comedy Festival
Busan International Comedy Festival to Return Next Month

BeFM News

The 10th Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF) will take place across Busan for 10 days from August 19 to August 28.

It will kick off with an opening ceremony followed by a blue carpet and gala show.

There will be theater performances by domestic and international comedy performance teams throughout the city, including Haeundae-gu and Nam-gu.

Comedy Street will also run from August 20 to 27 on Gunam-ro in Haeundae. Anyone can enjoy comedic indie performances such as magic shows, juggling, and circus acts for free.

