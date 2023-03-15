Busan International Film Festival Accepting Entries for 28th Edition

For the official selection of the 28th Busan International Film Festival, fiction films, documentaries, and animations that were produced after October 2022 are eligible for submission.

The submission will be categorized into two sections; Short Film for films shorter than 60 minutes, and Feature Film for films longer than 60 minutes. Wide Angle – Korean Short Film Competition and Wide Angle – Asian Short Film Competition will only accept films of running time shorter than 30 minutes.

The submission for this year’s official selections is only available online through the festival’s official website (www.biff.kr/eng/). The submission deadline for short films is June 21 (Wed), 18:00 (KST), and for feature films, July 19 (Wed), 18:00 (KST).

Founded in 1996, the Busan International Film Festival has since greatly contributed to the development and discovery of Korean cinema and Asian films.

Since its foundation, for the past 27 years, the Busan International Film Festival has been introducing new Asian films to industry professionals and audiences, fulfilling its fundamental purpose and role as a film festival. In addition, through various programs such as the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), Asian Cinema Fund (ACF), Asian Project Market (APM), CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy, FORUM BIFF, and Platform BUSAN, BIFF has solidified and reaffirmed its status as the largest film festival in Asia.

The official selections, which are now accepting submissions, will be available for screening at the 28th Busan International Film Festival, which will be held from Oct 4 (Wed) to Oct 13 (Fri).

The 28th Busan International Film Festival Submission Guide

1. Submission Deadline

– Short Film : June 21 (Wed) 18:00 (KST)

– Feature Film : July 19 (Wed) 18:00 (KST)

* Projects shorter than 60 minutes are classified as Short Films while films longer than 60 minutes must be submitted as Feature Films.

2. Submission Eligibility

– Fiction films, Documentaries, and Animations produced after October 2022 and to be completed by September 2023.

– Short documentaries (from Asian and non-Asian regions) and Short Fiction Films from non-Asian regions are not eligible for submission.

– Projects that have been submitted to the Busan International Film Festival in past years cannot be resubmitted.

3. How to Submit

Online submission through the official website (www.biff.kr/eng/)

4. Submission Process

– Online application form

– Submit a preview screener (Only online screener files are accepted)

5. Inquiries

[email protected]