Busan International Film Festival and Asian Contents & Film Market Add New Directors

Huh Moon-young, film critic and program director of the Busan Cinema Center, has been tapped as the new festival director.

Huh has served as the head of the Cinematheque Busan and program director of the Busan Cinema Center since 2005. Huh was a Korean cinema programmer at the Busan International Film Festival for five years from 2002 after building his journalism career at current affairs magazine JoongAng Monthly and film magazine Cine21.

Oh Seok Geun, named new co-director of the Asian Contents & Film Market Committee

Oh Seok Geun, former chairperson of the Korean Film Council, replaced Tcha Sung Jai as the co-director of the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM).

A founding member of the Busan International Film Festival, Oh is the producer of Camellia and director of The 101st Proposition, Love Is A Crazy Thing, and other numerous works.

Oh is an expert in the film industry with ten years of experience as the head of various audiovisual and film-related organizations such as Busan Film Commission, Asia Film Commissions Network, Korean Film Council.

The festival organization will prepare for the upcoming Busan International Film Festival and Asian Contents & Film Market, scheduled to be held in the second half of the year.

With many years of experience in the film industry, the newly appointed directors Huh Moon-young and Oh Seuk Geun will be at the forefront for successfully holding the festival and market and developing its visions for the future.

The 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 6 to 15, and the Asian Contents & Film Market will take place from October 11 to 14.