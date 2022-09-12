Busan International Film Festival Announces 9 Selections for On Screen

The 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which will be held for 10 days from October 5 to October 14, has unveiled 9 selections for the On Screen section.

9 Drama Series to be Pre-released in Busan!

On Screen is a program section at the Busan International Film Festival that screens highly anticipated drama series, which will be released on various platforms, including, but not limited to, online video streaming platforms (Over-the-Top, OTT), as world or Asian premieres.

The On Screen section seeks to embrace the changing flows and values of cinema and reflect the changes in the film industry, which has been expanding beyond the big screen to online platforms. Newly established last year, the On Screen section gained widespread attention from the press and audience by pre-releasing 3 drama series for its first edition; this year, the section has significantly increased its number of selections to a total of 9 works.

A number of major works that are to be released on various domestic and international online platforms, such as Disney+, Netflix, TVING, WATCHA, and Wavve have been invited to this years On Screen section.

This year’s pool of selections, which includes the new and challenging projects of renowned directors, as well as the much-talked-about works by talented directors, raises the bar of anticipation.

First, bold, challenging projects by renowned directors will be introduced to the audience. YONDER (2022), the first Sci-Fi series directed by Lee Joon-ik, is a work of keen insight into life and death, and memory and happiness. The participation of numerous outstanding actors, including Shin Ha-kyun, Han Ji-min, Lee Jung-eun, and Jung Jin-young, is garnering much anticipation.

Somebody (2022), the first drama series directed by Jung Ji-woo, tells the story of three women and one man whose lives become entangled through a social media app. Actor Kim Young-kwang, and newly emerging actors, Kang Hae-lim, Kim Yong-ji, and Kim Soo-Yeon, have contributed to complete this comprehensive yet frightening thriller.

Director Miike Takashi’s first cooperation with Korean actors and production crew takes place on the set of Connect (2022), which is based on the Korean webtoon of the same name and highlights the director’s signature characteristic of destructive imagination and expression. The harmony and chemistry of the cast, including Jung Haein, Ko Kyungpyo, and Kim Hyejun, are also noteworthy.

The Kingdom Exodus (2022), directed by Lars von Trier, is the final edition of the popular TV series from the mid-90s, The Kingdom (1994). Lars von Trier, who has captivated the international audience with his shocking and provocative narratives throughout his career, is expected to present one final project of extraordinary horror before putting an end to his long-lasting series.

Appealing works by talented filmmakers are also in line. Gin Han-sai, screenwriter of the acclaimed series, Extracurricular (2020), completed his second well-written masterpiece, Glitch (2022). This work is garnering much expectation with the participation of director Roh Deok, who has become accomplished in various genres including romance, thrillers, and Sci-Fi, throughout his career with projects Very Ordinary Couple (2013) and The Exclusive: Beat the Devil’s Tattoo (2015), in addition to working with a recognized cast that includes actors Jeon Yeo-been and NANA.

Moreover, BARGAIN (2022), directed by Jeon Woo-sung, is a series adaptation of the same-titled short film by Lee Chunghyun, which depicts an intense story of escape and disaster. The film is expected to attract the audience with performances by the cast of prominent actors, such as Jin Sun-kyu, Jun Jong-seo, and Chang Ryul.

Director Kimo Stamboel, who was invited to the Midnight Passion section for Headshot (2016) at the 21st Busan International Film Festival, will revisit BIFF with his new work Blood Curse (2022), which portrays a sudden curse fallen upon a peaceful family and two characters who track down the cause.

Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), directed by You Su-min, is a coming-of-age action drama with unpredictable, exciting storylines and the appearance of rising actors, such as Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, Hong Kyung, Shin Seung-ho, and Lee Yeon. Furthermore, Han Jun-hee, director of D.P (2020), participated in the project as the creative director.

Recipe for Farewell (2022), directed by Lee Hojae and starring Han Seokkyu and Kim Seohyung, is a touching story of a man who writes a kitchen diary for his wife, whose days are numbered, in a simple but delicate tone.

The 27th Busan International Film Festival, which is garnering much attention with its expanded selection of carefully selected projects, will be held for 10 days from Oct 5 (Wed) to Oct 14 (Fri) at the Busan Cinema Center.