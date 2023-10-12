Busan International Film Festival Announces ‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners

The 28th Busan International Film Festival has announced winners of the ‘Busan Vision Awards’ at KNN Theater.

FIPRESCI Award

Recipient: That Summer′s Lie

Director: Sohn Hyun-lok

NETPAC Award

Recipient: Solids by the Seashore

Director: Patiparn Boontarig

LG OLED New Currents Award

Recipient: Solids by the Seashore

Director: Patiparn Boontarig

LG OLED Vision Award

Recipient: The Berefts

Director: Jeong Beom, Hur Jang

DGK Plus M Award

Recipient: Work to Do

Director: Park Hong-jun

Recipient: Isle of Snakes

Director: Eu-min Kim

CGV Award

Recipient: Concerning My Daughter

Director: Lee Mirang

KBS Independent Film Award

Recipient: House of the Seasons

Director: Oh Jung-min

CGK Award

Recipient: House of the Seasons

Cinematographer: Lee Jinkeun

Critic b Award

Recipient: Last Summer

Director: Choi Seung-woo

Aurora Media Award

Recipient: House of the Seasons

Director : Oh Jung-min

Recipient: FAQ

Director: Kim Da-min

Watcha Short Award

Recipient: MYDEAR

Director: Jeon Dohee, Kim Sohee

Recipient: KARMA

Director: Choi Soohyuk

Citizen Critics’ Award

Recipient: The Berefts

Director: Jeong Beom, Hur Jang

Busan Cinephile Award

Recipient: Yellow Door: ′90s Lo-fi Film Club

Director: Lee Hyuk-rae