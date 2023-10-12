Busan International Film Festival Announces ‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners

The 28th Busan International Film Festival has announced winners of the ‘Busan Vision Awards’ at KNN Theater.
FIPRESCI Award
Recipient: That Summer′s Lie
Director: Sohn Hyun-lok
NETPAC Award
Recipient: Solids by the Seashore
Director: Patiparn Boontarig
LG OLED New Currents Award
Recipient: Solids by the Seashore
Director: Patiparn Boontarig
LG OLED Vision Award
Recipient: The Berefts
Director: Jeong Beom, Hur Jang
DGK Plus M Award
Recipient: Work to Do
Director: Park Hong-jun
Recipient: Isle of Snakes
Director: Eu-min Kim
CGV Award
Recipient: Concerning My Daughter
Director: Lee Mirang
KBS Independent Film Award
Recipient: House of the Seasons
Director: Oh Jung-min
CGK Award
Recipient: House of the Seasons
Cinematographer: Lee Jinkeun
Critic b Award
Recipient: Last Summer
Director: Choi Seung-woo
Aurora Media Award
Recipient: House of the Seasons
Director : Oh Jung-min
Recipient: FAQ
Director: Kim Da-min
Watcha Short Award
Recipient: MYDEAR
Director: Jeon Dohee, Kim Sohee
Recipient: KARMA
Director: Choi Soohyuk
Citizen Critics’ Award
Recipient: The Berefts
Director: Jeong Beom, Hur Jang
Busan Cinephile Award
Recipient: Yellow Door: ′90s Lo-fi Film Club
Director: Lee Hyuk-rae