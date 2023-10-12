Image: Andrew Murphy
BIFF Coverage

Busan International Film Festival Announces ‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners

By Haps Staff

The 28th Busan International Film Festival has announced winners of the ‘Busan Vision Awards’ at KNN Theater.

FIPRESCI Award

Recipient: That Summer′s Lie

Director: Sohn Hyun-lok

NETPAC Award

Recipient: Solids by the Seashore
Director: Patiparn Boontarig

LG OLED New Currents Award

Recipient: Solids by the Seashore
Director: Patiparn Boontarig

LG OLED Vision Award

Recipient: The Berefts

Director: Jeong Beom, Hur Jang

DGK Plus M Award

Recipient: Work to Do
Director: Park Hong-jun

Recipient: Isle of Snakes
Director: Eu-min Kim

CGV Award

Recipient: Concerning My Daughter
Director: Lee Mirang

KBS Independent Film Award

Recipient: House of the Seasons
Director: Oh Jung-min

CGK Award

Recipient: House of the Seasons
Cinematographer: Lee Jinkeun

Critic b Award

Recipient: Last Summer
Director: Choi Seung-woo

Aurora Media Award

Recipient: House of the Seasons
Director : Oh Jung-min

Recipient: FAQ
Director: Kim Da-min

Watcha Short Award

Recipient: MYDEAR
Director: Jeon Dohee, Kim Sohee

Recipient: KARMA
Director: Choi Soohyuk

Citizen Critics’ Award

Recipient: The Berefts

Director: Jeong Beom, Hur Jang

Busan Cinephile Award

Recipient: Yellow Door: ′90s Lo-fi Film Club
Director: Lee Hyuk-rae

