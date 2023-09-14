Busan International Film Festival Announces Lineup for Actors’ House

The 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has unveiled this year’s lineup for Actors’ House, a flagship BIFF event program.

Introduced in 2021, Actors’ House received tremendous adoration as a special series that connects audiences and film enthusiasts with iconic actors from the current generation through in-depth discussions. This year’s Actors’ House is especially anticipated with its stellar cast of world-renowned actors.

First on the list is Youn Yuh-jung, the recipient of Korea’s first-ever Best Supporting Actress award at the 2021 Academy Awards for Minari (2020). In Pachinko (2022), Youn conveyed the series’ heartwarming narrative through its main character Sunja, and she was loved by her compassion and sharp wit shown in the tvN reality series, Youn’s Unexpected Journey (2022). There is much anticipation to hear her words of wisdom during Actors’ House, as she’s known for her insightful observations.

Actors invited to the Korean Cinema Today – Special Premiere selections will be joining the program as well. Han Hyo-joo, widely cherished for her outstanding performances across a range of projects, including The Beauty Inside (2015), W (2016), Happiness (2021), and The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022), returns to BIFF with Believer 2 (2023) and will also participate in the Actors’ House. Han recently starred in the Disney+ original series, Moving (2023). Embodying the character Lee Mi-hyeon who is endowed with superhuman sensory abilities, Han is spearheading the series with her stellar talent, spanning genres from romance to action.

Song Joong-ki, who hosted the 2021 Busan International Film Festival opening ceremony, is set to return to Busan for the first time in 2 years with Hopeless (2023). Song is expected to reveal a new facet of his talent as an actor, portraying the character Chi-geon in Hopeless (2023), a film invited to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard selection that has garnered significant attention. Anticipation is high to witness his latest performance, given his previous exceptional performances in diverse roles, including Space Weepers (2021), Vincenzo (2021), and Reborn Rich (2022).

Korean-American actor and author John Cho will also be present, as one of his films has been invited to the Special Program in Focus. As a pioneer in Hollywood being one of the first Korean-American actors to play lead roles in television and film, John also recently published an autobiographical coming-of-age novel entitled Troublemaker in 2022. Through the Actors’ House, the audience will be able to gain insight into his personal journey, which has undoubtedly shaped his acting philosophy.

The Actors’ House program is open to the public with an entrance fee of 9,000 KRW. All profits from the event will be donated to the international relief organization, Save the Children. Details regarding ticket purchases will be announced on the Busan International Film Festival’s official website (https://www.biff.kr/eng/).

The 28th Busan International Film Festival Actors’ House Lineup