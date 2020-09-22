Busan International Film Festival Announces the New Currents Award Jurors

The 25th Busan International Film Festival has announced three jurors for the New Currents section – Asian film competition section.

Three Jurors to Discover the New Talented Directors

The New Currents section is the competitive section that introduces the first or second features of up-and-coming directors, who can lead the future of the Asian film industry. This section has an important significance covering and encouraging new and talented directors. The directors of the two selected films in the New Currents section will each be awarded USD 30,000 each.

Mira Nair is commissioned as the head juror of the 25th Busan International Film Festival for the New Currents section. Her debut film Salaam Bombay! (1988) received the Caméra d’Or at the 41st Cannes Film Festival, and her best-known films include Monsoon Wedding (2001), which won the Golden Lion Award at the 58th Venice Film Festival. A longtime activist, Mira Nair founded the Salaam Baalak Trust in 1999, an organization that works with Indian street children. She also started the Maisha Film Lab in 2004, a free school that provides training for emerging filmmakers in East Africa. Mira Nair was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s prestigious civilian honor, for her work in the arts and culture.

The two other commissioned jurors that will sit with Mira Nair include the following. Thierry Jobin, the artistic director of the Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF), who mainly introduces Latin American, Africa and Asian films to promote diversity in European culture. Yang Haegue, a visual artist based in Seoul and Berlin, who exhibits internationally and teaches at Städelschule in Frankfurt am Main.

New Currents Jurors Biography

Mira Nair

Director / USA / Head Juror

Mira Nair has worked across genres, directing both on stage and on screen. Her debut film Salaam Bombay! (1988) received over 25 awards including the Caméra d’Or at the 41st Cannes Film Festival. Her best-known films include Monsoon Wedding (2001), which won the Golden Lion Award at the 58th Venice Film Festival, Mississippi Masala (1991), Vanity Fair (2004), and Queen of Katwe (2016). The musical adaptation of Monsoon Wedding, which sold out at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2017, will be staged again in 2021 at the Roundhouse in London.

A longtime activist, Nair founded the Salaam Baalak Trust in 1999, an organization that works with Indian street children. She also started the Maisha Film Lab in 2004, a free school that provides training for emerging filmmakers in East Africa. In 2012, Nair was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s prestigious civilian honor, for her work in arts and culture.

Thierry Jobin

Artistic Director, Fribourg Film Festival/Switzerland

Thierry Jobin is the artistic director of the Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF). After making his debut as a journalist at a young age, Jobin has been working as a film critic for 25 years and publishing his works in numerous mainstream media outlets such as Le Temps in Geneva.

In addition to promoting Asian cinema through his work at FIFF, Jobin is an expert for Visions Sud Est, a Swiss fund that promotes film productions in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe; and Final Cut, a post-production fund for African cinema.

Yang Haegue

Installation Artist/ Korea

Yang Haegue is a visual artist based in Seoul and Berlin, who exhibits internationally and teaches at Städelschule in Frankfurt am Main. Yang has participated in numerous major exhibitions including the 53rd Venice Biennale, where she represented the Korean Pavilion and exhibited at the Arsenale. Her work has also been shown at dOCUMENTA (13) in Kassel, Sharjah Biennial 12, and the 16th Istanbul Biennial. She held her recent solo exhibitions at The Museum of Modern Art in New York and The Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach; furthermore, her works are collected by museums such as the Guggenheim Museum, Centre Pompidou, and the Tate Modern. Yang’s next solo exhibition O2 & H2O will be held this September at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul.