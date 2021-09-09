Busan International Film Festival Announces the Nominations for the 15th Asian Film Awards

The Asian Film Awards Academy announced the nominees for the 15th Asian Film Awards.

The Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA) is an organization jointly established in 2013 by the Hong Kong International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and the Tokyo International Film Festival for the development of Asian cinema. AFAA has held the Asian Film Awards (AFA) in commemoration and celebration of filmmakers who have cultivated the Asian film industry.

For AFA15, a total of 36 films produced in 8 Asian regions made the final nomination. Korean cinema secured 7 nominees: Aloners, The Book of Fish, The Call, Deliver Us From Evil, Space Sweepers, Three Sisters, and Voice of Silence.

Among these films, director Lee Joon-ik’s The Book of Fish received nominations in 4 categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design. Competing with The Book of Fish for the Best Film Award are Zhang Yimou’s One Second from China, Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple from India, and two Japanese films: Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy and Kurosawa Kiyoshi’s Wife of a Spy.

Lee is also in a tight race for the Best Director Award against Zhang Yimou and Kurosawa Kiyoshi, who are global master filmmakers, and internationally renowned directors Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Adilkhan Yerzhanov.

Korean Cinema Continues to Flourish in 2021

The nominees for Best Actor and Best Actress Awards include Korean talents, and much attention is centered on whether they will win. Yoo Ah-in, who moved the audience with just gestures and facial expressions in the film Voice of Silence, and Jun Jong-seo, whose acting in the film The Call garnered much praise for its compelling aura and intense madness, were nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively.

In addition, Park Jeong-min in Deliver Us From Evil, Jang Yoon-ju in Three Sisters, and Gong Seung-yeon in Aloners were nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Newcomer, respectively, and these nominations give the audience much to look forward to.

Deliver Us From Evil, which was directed by Hong Won-chan, received nominations in 4 categories: Best Supporting Actor (Park Jeong-min), Best Editing (Kim Hyung-joo), Best Cinematography (Hong Kyeong-pyo), and Best Original Music (Mowg). Additionally, Two Korean films were nominated in 3 categories each. Voice of Silence, directed by Hong Eui-jeong, received the nomination for Best New Director, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay, while Space Sweepers, directed by Jo Sung-hee, was nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound.

There are Korean talents who were nominated for their contribution to films that were made outside of Korea. Actor Kim Hyun-bin, who was nominated for the Golden Horse Award for Best Supporting Actor with his impressive performance as the villain in the Taiwanese film The Silent Forest, was nominated for the AFA15 Best Supporting Actor Award, and musician Cho Young Wuk, who has received wide acclaim in Korean film awards with his participation in the scores for The Contact, Joint Security Area, Oldboy, The Berlin File, New World, and A Taxi Driver, proudly made the Best Music nomination with the Chinese film Cliff Walkers.

AFA15 has further increased its high standards with the appointment of the Korean master director Lee Chang-dong as the jury president. Lee Chang-dong has been at the forefront of advancing Korean cinema onto the world stage. He has received numerous awards at international film festivals including the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival 2002 (Oasis), the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress in 2007 (Jeon Do-yeon of Secret Sunshine), the Cannes Film Festival Award for the Best Screenplay in 2010 (Poetry), and the Cannes 2018 FIPRESCI Award (Burning). He was also the recipient of both Best Director and Lifetime Achievement Awards at AFA13.

The 15th Asian Film Awards ceremony will once again be held alongside the Busan International Film Festival. The ceremony will commence on October 8 in a hybrid form, which combines on-site attendance in Busan and online participation.