Busan International Film Festival Announces the Winners of the Asian Project Market 2021 Awards

The Asian Project Market (APM) 2021, which was held for three days from October 12 to October 14, has announced the winners of this year’s awards.

APM, Asia’s largest co-production market, previously announced the 25 final projects from 15 different countries in August. This year, the market hosted online meetings for international participants and simultaneously held on-site meetings for domestic attendees.

A total of 100 participants from 91 companies and organizations participated in the 515 official business meetings conducted during the APM, reaffirming the high level of interest in the selected projects.

The propagation of participation from Korea, Taiwan, France, Hong Kong, and Japan, of female directors and producers’ projects, and of Northeast and Southeast Asian projects caught much attention.

Winners of the 2021 Asian Project Market Awards

(Project/Director/Producer/Production Country)

Busan Award: Secret of My Father / Jéro YUN / Mo Sung-Jin / Korea

Financed by Busan Metropolitan City, the Busan Award commits 15,000USD in cash to one selected project chosen from the official APM line-up. Busan Metropolitan City administers additional annual funds, aiming to lend stronger financial support to promising filmmakers participating at APM.

CJ ENM Award: Before, Now & Then / Kamila ANDINI / Gita Fara, Ifa Isfansyah / Indonesia

CJ ENM Award commits 10,000USD in cash to an international project. The ‘First Look Option’ regarding production, investment, sales, and distribution of the awarded project may be bestowed by CJ ENM through discussions between the winner and CJ ENM before presenting the award.

KB Award: Fixed Love, Fixed Girl / Lim Sun-ae / PARK Kwansu / Korea

KB Award commits 10,000,000KRW in cash to one selected Korean project chosen from the official APM line-up.

NUTRILITE Award: Lives of Crime / Hsieh Pei-Ju, Yang Chieh, Huang Dan-Chi, Lee I-Hui / Estela Valdivieso Chen, Hazel Wu / Taiwan

NUTRILITE Award commits 10,000,000KRW in cash to one selected project chosen from the official APM line-up.

ArteKino International Award: If wood could cry, it would cry blood / NGUYEN Phan Linh Dan / Ngo Thi Bich Hanh / Vietnam

ARTE Kino awards 6,000EUR in cash to a project chosen from the official APM line-up. The winner may allow the screening of the film on the ARTE Kino Festival website.

Pop Up Film Residency Award: Elephants in the Fog / Abinash Bikram SHAH / Anup POUDEL / Nepal

Pop Up Film Residency and APM collaborate to offer one selected filmmaker with an APM official project an opportunity to take part in an individual, tailor-made 3 week-long residency program in Europe in 2022.

MONEFF Award: Spectrum / KIM Bora / BYUN Seungmin / Korea

MONEFF Award commits 20,000 USD in post-production service and facilities, especially editing or VFX to a project chosen from the official APM line-up.