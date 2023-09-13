Image: BIFF
BIFF Coverage

Busan International Film Festival Announces This Year’s Winner of the Choon-yun Award

By Haps Staff

The 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced the recipient of the Choon-yun Award, which was established to honor the late chairman of the Korean Association of Film Art & Industry, Lee Choon-yun.

This award highlights the exceptional work of Korean film producers and this year is awarded to Kim Ji-yeon, the producer of “Next Sohee” (2022) and “Punch-Drunk Love” (2022).

The Choon-yun Award nominees were selected based on films released between July 2022 and June of the following year, recommended by three organizations. The jury, consisting of renowned figures in the Korean film industry, including director Kang Je-kyu and actor Yoo Ji-tae, reached their decision after careful deliberation.

Kim, this year’s award recipient, has a notable filmography and established a distinct creative style as a producer. The Choon-yun Award Ceremony will take place on October 5th at the Paradise Hotel Busan.

Sponsored by IOK Company, the award presents a cash prize of 10,000,000 KRW to the recipient. Last year, producer Baek Jaeho received the inaugural Choon-yun Award.

The 28th Busan International Film Festival will run for ten days, starting on October 4th, at the Busan Cinema Center.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Here’s What’s Happening at This Year’s BIFF

Busan International Film Festival Announces Selections for New Currents and Jiseok

Lee Je-hoon and Park Eun-bin to Host Opening Ceremony of BIFF 2023

Busan International Film Festival to Showcase Special Program in Focus: ‘Renaissance of Indonesian Cinema’

“BIFF Another Round” Season 2 Returns for a Summer Movie Extravaganza

BIFF Unveils This Year’s Poster

The Latest

Korea Railways Union Strike Disruptions Expected Today

Gyeongnam Province Offers Toll Exemptions on Private Roads During Chuseok

Busan Launches Exciting “2023 Second Half Marine Leisure Sports Tourism Program”

Busan Introduces “YOLO Galmaetgil Together Walking” Program for Adventurers

International Destinations: Noor Riyadh 2023 – The Largest Light Art Festival in the World — Announces its Dates and Themes for its 3rd Edition

Chuseok Table Costs Expected to Decrease by Nearly 5% This Year

Busan
light rain
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
83 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 