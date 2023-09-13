Busan International Film Festival Announces This Year’s Winner of the Choon-yun Award

The 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced the recipient of the Choon-yun Award, which was established to honor the late chairman of the Korean Association of Film Art & Industry, Lee Choon-yun.

This award highlights the exceptional work of Korean film producers and this year is awarded to Kim Ji-yeon, the producer of “Next Sohee” (2022) and “Punch-Drunk Love” (2022).

The Choon-yun Award nominees were selected based on films released between July 2022 and June of the following year, recommended by three organizations. The jury, consisting of renowned figures in the Korean film industry, including director Kang Je-kyu and actor Yoo Ji-tae, reached their decision after careful deliberation.

Kim, this year’s award recipient, has a notable filmography and established a distinct creative style as a producer. The Choon-yun Award Ceremony will take place on October 5th at the Paradise Hotel Busan.

Sponsored by IOK Company, the award presents a cash prize of 10,000,000 KRW to the recipient. Last year, producer Baek Jaeho received the inaugural Choon-yun Award.

The 28th Busan International Film Festival will run for ten days, starting on October 4th, at the Busan Cinema Center.