Busan International Film Festival Appoints Cho Jongkook as Managing Director

Managing director Cho Jongkook has accumulated a profound career, from the weekly film magazine, Film Journal, editor of Cine 21, and chief editor of the monthly film magazine Screen, to serving as secretary general of Busan Film Commission and Korean Film Council.

With such expertise as an industry and policy expert in the media, film, and audiovisual administrations, Cho is expected to play a key role in managing the efficient operation of the Busan International Film Festival and leading the organization in pursuing its future goals.

Festival director, Huh Moonyung, will continue to oversee the official selection of films and festival events and discover prominent directors and films in Korea and Asia, while managing director Cho Jongkook will oversee the operation of the organization, such as corporate operation, general affairs, administration, and budgeting.

The appointment of the managing director will not only secure global competitiveness for BIFF as a worldwide film festival but also focus its efforts on accomplishing its mid-to-long-term vision and the strategic task of becoming an ‘Asian film hub festival’, as announced last year.

The 28th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from October 4 to October 13 around the Busan Cinema Center.