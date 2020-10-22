Busan International Film Festival GV Made Together with Film and Audiences

Day 1 of the 25th Busan International Film Festival was full of diverse meetings with audiences.

Although the 25th Busan International Film Festival is not holding events such as Open Talk or Outdoor Greeting, it comes to audiences with diverse and new forms of GV.

Simultaneous Screening & GV Across Borders in Thailand and Vietnam

School Town King in the Wide Angle section and Sister Sister in A Window on Asian Cinema section conducted simultaneous screening and GV in Thailand and Vietnam respectively. The events were met with success as audiences in both countries avidly interacted online after the screenings. In addition, although directors Michel Franco of New Order and Imanol Rayo of Death Knell could not greet the audiences in person, they sent videos introducing the films and expressing messages of appreciation to the audiences.

Hybrid GV Held Online and Offline

A Korean Cinema Today-Panorama section selection Peninsula held a hybrid GV, where producer Lee Dongha and actor Kwon Hae-hyo participated onsite while director Yeon Sangho participated online. The audience was able to interact with director and the cast online and offline by sharing their comments and questions via the open chat room.

The Busan International Film Festival is creating new ways with film and audiences through these difficult times.