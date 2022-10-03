Busan International Film Festival Honors the Late Director Jean-luc Godard, Master of Nouvelle Vague

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will hold an event to commemorate the late director Jean-luc Godard, leader of Nouvelle Vague and director of numerous masterpieces for over half a century.

The late director Jean-luc Godard has directed more than 120 films over the past 60 years and presented a new paradigm in the film industry by leading Nouvelle Vague, a French film movement centered on young filmmakers in the late 1950s. During the past 50 years, from the 1960s to the 2010s, he has gained widespread respect and accolades from filmmakers around the world and was the recipient of many awards for his films at numerous international film festivals.

Contempt (1963) was highly acclaimed by the press and critics, Breathless (1960) won the Silver Bear at the 10th Berlin International Film Festival, Alphaville (1965) won the Golden Bear at the 15th Berlin International Film Festival, and Goodbye to Language (2013) won the Jury Prize at the 67th Cannes Film Festival.

In commemoration of the late director Jean-luc Godard, who passed away this year on September 13, leaving a great legacy in the film industry, the 27th Busan International Film Festival will host ‘Master Class: Jean-luc Godard & Nouvelle Vague par Serge TOUBIANA’.

French film critic Serge Toubiana is the Head of Jury for the New Currents Award at this year’s Busan International Film Festival and the author of more than 10 publications, including Truffaut: A Biography.

He also held the position of editor-in-chief at the prestigious French film publication Cahiers du Cinéma and was the director of the film museum La Cinémathèque française in Paris. In the session, Serge Toubiana is expected to present a lecture on the world of Jean-luc Godard’s work, his influence on cinematic history, and the French film movement Nouvelle Vague.

In addition, the documentary, See You Friday, Robinson (2022), starring the late director Jean-luc Godard, will be screened. Mitra Farahani, director of See You Friday, Robinson (2022), captures the artistic interaction between Iranian literary figure Ebrahim Golestan and Jean-luc Godard. During the filming, which took place every Friday for 29 weeks, the two artists of literature and cinema have profound and joyful conversations on phrases from literary works, paintings, movie scenes, and videos taken by themselves.

Playful smile of the master, wearing a plain red T-shirt and looking at the camera, will remain as the most Godard-like adieu he sends to the global audience. The Guest Visit (GV) of director Mitra Farahani is scheduled for 2 screenings on Oct 9 (Sun) and Oct 10 (Mon).

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from October 5 to 14 in 30 screens at 7 cinemas, including the Busan Cinema Center, CGV Centum City, and Lotte Cinema Centum City.