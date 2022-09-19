Busan International Film Festival to Premiere Video Footage of “Avatar: The Way of Water”

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will premiere a video footage of Avatar: The Way of Water in Korea. The sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar, is about to be released worldwide in December 2022.

Its previous film, Avatar, had global success, grossing $2.8 billion worldwide, and has been maintaining a solid no.1 title at the global box office to this day. It has also attracted over 13 million viewers in Korea and recorded 10 million viewers for the first time among foreign films.

Along with the screening of the approximately 15-minute video footage of Avatar: The Way of Water, Jon Landau, the producer of the film, will provide a discussion on pertinent information about the film and its production. Avatar fascinated the audience with its most advanced graphic technology when released in 2009.

Jon Landau is expected to reveal his insights into how he produced the main scenes of Avatar: The Way of Water at the screening. Following the screening, the director, James Cameron, will join Jon Landau via online, to speak with the audience.

The screening event will be the first opportunity in Korea to catch a glimpse of Avatar: The Way of Water.

The special screening will take place on October 6 (Thursday), 14:00 (KST), with an admission fee of 8,000 KRW.

Admission revenue from the event will be donated to a charity organization by the Busan International Film Festival and the Walt Disney Company Korea.

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will be held at the Busan Cinema Center from October 5 to 14.