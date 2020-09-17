Busan International Film Festival Reveals its Official Poster

The Busan International Film Festival’s released its official poster for its 25th edition.

The festival, which is undergoing major changes this year due to coronavirus, announced under these circumstances, that this year’s poster embodies the spirit of perseverance.

The sculpture, representative of the Busan International Film Festival, stands tall above the Busan seashore and watches over the cinematic frontier. It is also reminiscent of a film projector, whose unwavering beam shines on despite hardships. The blue twilight that shrouds the poster represents all of us who awaken the new day with renewed hope.

The poster was created by director Kim Sang-man and is significant that this year’s poster is the first to be designed by someone currently active in Korean cinema. Kim wears many hats in the film industry: director, art director, and poster artist.

Kim started out as the poster artist for The Contact (1997) and continued to create memorable posters for A Good Lawyer’s Wife (2003), Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005), and The Host (2006). He art directed Happy End (1999) and Joint Security Area (2000); and he directed Girl Scout (2008), Midnight F.M. (2010), and The Tenor – Lirico Spinto (2014). He recently gained attention for his poster design for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (2019).

The 25th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from October 21-30 at the Busan Cinema Center.