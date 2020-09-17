Image: BIFF
Busan International Film Festival Reveals its Official Poster

Jeff Liebsch

The Busan International Film Festival’s released its official poster for its 25th edition.

The festival, which is undergoing major changes this year due to coronavirus, announced under these circumstances, that this year’s poster embodies the spirit of perseverance.

The sculpture, representative of the Busan International Film Festival, stands tall above the Busan seashore and watches over the cinematic frontier. It is also reminiscent of a film projector, whose unwavering beam shines on despite hardships. The blue twilight that shrouds the poster represents all of us who awaken the new day with renewed hope.

The poster was created by director Kim Sang-man and is significant that this year’s poster is the first to be designed by someone currently active in Korean cinema. Kim wears many hats in the film industry: director, art director, and poster artist.

Kim started out as the poster artist for The Contact (1997) and continued to create memorable posters for A Good Lawyer’s Wife (2003), Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005), and The Host (2006). He art directed Happy End (1999) and Joint Security Area (2000); and he directed Girl Scout (2008), Midnight F.M. (2010), and The Tenor – Lirico Spinto (2014). He recently gained attention for his poster design for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (2019).

The 25th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from October 21-30 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

Dine & Drink

Local Franchisee Denies Popeye’s is Leaving Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Rumors of Popeye's leaving Korea has been denied by the company's local franchisee TS Corporation.
Read more

Shuttle Expands Delivery Service Into Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it will begin delivery service in the greater Seomeyon Station area.
Read more

Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer "untact" meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.
Read more

“Miner’s Song”, Namhae’s German Village Craft Beer Wins Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Miner's Song, or Gwangbu Eui Norae in Korean, has won the Grand Prize at the 23rd annual Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest held at the Changwon Convention Center yesterday
Read more

Travel

