Busan International Film Festival Tops 200,000 Moviegoers for First Time in 11 Years

The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) attracted more than 200,000 moviegoers for the first time since 2015, marking a significant increase in attendance as this year’s festival concludes on October 15.

Festival organizers announced at a closing-day press conference at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae that 200,043 people attended film screenings during the ten-day event.

The figure includes 185,239 attendees at official festival screenings, 5,186 at Community BIFF screenings and 9,618 at Neighborhood BIFF screenings.

When audiences attending special programs and accompanying events are included, total participation reached 277,027, approximately 40,000 more than last year’s 30th anniversary festival.

Organizers attributed the increase partly to changes in the festival schedule, including moving the opening day to Tuesday for the first time and expanding daily screenings from four to five between Thursday and Sunday.

A total of 315 films were screened across eight theaters in Busan during this year’s festival.

Of those, 246 were official selections, including 94 world premieres, giving audiences an opportunity to see films making their international debuts in Busan.

The festival also continued its competition section for a second year, featuring 13 Asian films competing for the Busan Awards.

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou served as jury president, overseeing the selection of this year’s competition winners.

The winning film in the top category will also become eligible for submission to the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category.