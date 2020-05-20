Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market Changes its Name

Fifteen years after its establishment in 2006, the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market announces a name change to Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM).

The name change adds clarity to ACFM’s belief in solidifying its foundation as a total contents market that includes both film and content distributed on TV, OTT, and other diverse platforms, as well as uplifts the One-Source Multi-Use (OSMU) system by introducing original content such as books, webcomics, web novels, and web dramas, to industry professionals at the E-IP (Entertainment Intellectual Property) Market.

Last year, ACFM branched out from film into a market that embraces TV series and available content through streaming platforms in its establishment of the Asia Contents Awards and forming a new committee with Tcha Sung Jai and Oh Dongjin as new directors for the organization.

For this year’s edition, ACFM will speed up the process of expanding the scope of its business and fully prepare ACFM as a marketplace where diverse content (regardless of platform) can be exchanged.

ACFM 2020 will take place from Saturday, October 10 to Tuesday, October 13 for four days at BEXCO in Busan.