Busan International Fireworks Festival Could Be Moved to North Port to Save This Year’s Show

A proposal to save this year’s Busan International Fireworks Festival has been submitted according to local media reports.

Representative Ahn Byeong-gil from Seo-dong said that instead of canceling this year’s festival, an alternative site should be looked at in a press release.

As almost a million people come to watch the fireworks each year at Gwangalli Beach and from Marine City, social distancing will not be likely and will therefore likely be susceptible to cancelation if the coronavirus situation doesn’t improve.

However, if the festival is moved to the International Port Terminal at Busan’s North Port, spectators could enjoy the show from various locations around the city in Dong-gu, Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Yeongdo-gu, Nam-gu, and Busanjin-gu.

Most of the city’s major festivals, including the Sea Festival and Busan International Rock Festival have already been canceled.

