Busan International Fireworks Festival is Officially Canceled

Haps Staff

After weeks of speculation, the Busan International Fireworks Festival has been officially canceled.

The City of Busan announced yesterday that the 16th edition of the festival would not go on due to coronavirus concerns, especially as the festival draws nearly a million people in different parts of the city each year.

The city plans to hold a more advanced festival next year after establishing a festival model suitable for hosting large crowds and strengthening event content.

The festival was scheduled for November 7th.

