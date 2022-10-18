Busan International Food Expo and the Busan Marina Chef Challenge Held Simultaneously From Thursday

The 19th Busan International Food Expo (BIFE 2022) and the 5th Busan Marina Chef Challenge (BMCC 2022) will be held at the 1st Exhibition Hall of BEXCO from October 21 to 23 at the same time this year.

The two events are food culture events representing Busan and will be held again after not being unable to be held since 2019 due to COVID-19.

This year, two food culture events will be held at the same time to provide more diverse attractions to visitors, such as Busan and global food culture programs and cooking contests.

Busan International Food Expo

The Busan International Food Expo, which marks its 19th anniversary this year, is hosted by the city and hosted by the Busan City Branch of the Korea Food Service Industry Association, and will be held under the slogan of ‘Feast of Taste, Open the Future’.

Starting with the opening ceremony on October 21st, Busan Food 100 Year History Exhibition Hall, Milk Kit Hall, Food Industry Hall, Busan Sake Hall, Busan Excellent Food Hall, ASEAN Special Hall, and a New Zealand Special Pavilion are part of the 150 exhibition and PR booths that are opening.

In the ASEAN Special Pavilion, you can enjoy food exhibitions from 10 ASEAN countries with the ASEAN Cultural Center, cooking demonstrations and tastings, experience traditional costumes, and make keychains with ASEAN characters.

At the New Zealand Special Pavilion, which was prepared to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and New Zealand, visitors can experience New Zealand food and culture through exhibitions and tastings of New Zealand’s representative foods, as well as promotional materials introducing tourist attractions and the background of diplomatic relations.

On the main stage of the Expo, a live cooking show will be held by Korean chef Yoo Hyun-soo, who made his name on the TV program ‘Take Care of the Refrigerator’, and Chinese chefs Jung Ji-sun and Choi Hyung-jin.

In the Cooking Class Zone, various experience programs such as making rice cake sandwiches, making your own plate, temple food experience, and cooking using traditional sauce are held.

Busan Marina Chef Challenge

The Busan Marina Chef Challenge, held at the same time as the expo, is hosted by the city and hosted by the Busan City Branch of the Korean Federation of Chefs, under the slogan ‘Challenge the best chef’.

It is a cooking competition that is approved by the World Federation of Chefs (WACS) and is conducted according to international standards. Culinary students and general chefs will participate.

The contest is divided into five categories including four real-time contests and 1 exhibition contest. About 500 chefs compete for each contest theme such as recipe development using Busan ingredients, decorative desserts, and food carving.

As the competition is held according to international standards, a jury consisting of 10 domestic and foreign international judges, including invited judges from Thailand, Singapore, and Macau, evaluates the competition fairly and objectively.

On October 21 and 23, there will also be a special program where you can try food prepared with special recipes only by the chefs at the competition venue.

For more information about the events, you can visit the website of the Busan International Food Expo and visit the Chef Challenge website.