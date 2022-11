The Busan International Food Expo, which provides the latest food trends and reasonable consumption opportunities, will be held from November 24 to November 27 at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1.

Exhibited items include agricultural and fishery products, processed and dairy products, livestock products, fermented foods, home-style meals, bakery, coffee, alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Admission is 5,000 won and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.