28th Busan International Food Expo Begins Today at BEXCO

Haps Staff

The Busan International Food Expo will take place from June 23 to June 26 at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 Hall 1.

The event has grown rapidly through the enthusiastic support of participating companies and visitors and is gaining recognition as the largest food industry expo outside Seoul.

This event will help companies enhance both their capabilities and their revenues as they build relations with consumers and provide high-quality products.

The Expo will feature a variety of taste-testing events (for food and beverages) as well as equipment and products actually in use at processing plants. There will also be an experience area to try new products that have yet to be released and are expected to become trendsetters in the food industry.

Event Information

Period: June 23 to June 26, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: 5,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Free admission for foreigners

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Korea Health Industry Development Institute, Korea Agency of HACCP Accreditation and Services

Website: www.bofood.kr

