Busan International Food Expo Gets Underway Tomorrow at BEXCO

Organized by the city of Busan, the Korea Food Service Association Busan City Branch, and the Korean Federation of Chefs Busan City Branch, the Busan International Food Expo (BIFE 2023) and the Busan Marina Chef Challenge (BMCC 2023) gets underway from September 1st to 3rd at BEXCO.

Busan International Food Expo Highlights:

The fair boasts 150 booths and expects around 400 female attendees.

Dive into diverse food cultures at special halls like Shanghai, USA, ASEAN, and Gourmet City Busan Public Relations Center.

Enjoy celebrity chef and YouTuber talk shows, cooking classes, and more.

Sample over 100 of Busan’s finest dishes at Gourmet City Busan Public Relations Center.

Experience Busan’s culinary story through recipes and cooking classes.

Watch live cooking shows, traditional performances, and informative lectures.

Enjoy a special lecture by Mrs. Susanne Angerholzer, wife of the Ambassador of Austria at 1:20 pm on the 12th on the cultural legacy and tradition of Vienna’s Coffee Houses

Busan Marina Chef Challenge Highlights:

Hosted by the Korean Federation of Chefs Busan City Branch, this event invites culinary talent from around the world.

Divided into live cooking and exhibition contests, featuring meat, seafood, pasta, dessert, and food carving.

A special Busan Food Festival Contest will spotlight Busan’s signature ingredients, like pollack roe and fish cakes.

Renowned chefs will demonstrate their culinary expertise.

International judges will ensure fair and expert evaluations.

Attendees can indulge in tasting programs using Busan’s famous cod roe.

These concurrent events will celebrate Busan’s rich food culture, offering a global culinary experience that promises to tantalize taste buds and inspire food enthusiasts.