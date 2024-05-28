Dine & Drink

Busan International Food Expo Gets Underway Today at BEXCO

By Haps Staff

The Busan International Food Fair at BEXCO gets underway today through Saturday offering a variety of tasty treats.

The food fair, which takes place in Hall 1, Exhibition Hall 1, showcases agricultural/livestock/aquatic products, processed and dairy products, fermented foods, coffee & bakery, HMR home meals, packaging and kitchen equipment, and liquor and beverages.

Around 150 companies with around 200 boots will be on hand with an estimated attendance of around 40,000 expected.

The event takes place from today through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

