Dine & Drink

Busan International Food Fair Gets Underway Today at BEXCO

Haps Staff

The Busan International Food Fair takes over BEXCO this weekend offering a variety of tasty treats.

The food fair, which takes place in Hall 1, Exhibition Hall 1, showcases agricultural/livestock/aquatic products, processed and dairy products, fermented foods, coffee & bakery, HMR home meals, packaging and kitchen equipment, and liquor and beverages.

Around 150 companies with around 200 boots will be on hand with an estimated attendance of around 40,000 expected.

The event takes place from March 9-12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
82 %
1.5kmh
40 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 