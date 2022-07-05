Image: BIKY
Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival 2022 Kicks Off on July 8th

The Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival 2022 kicks off on Friday under the theme “We are all Unique!”.

It will take place at Busan Cinema Center Center, Buk-gu Daecheoncheon Outdoor Screening Center, and Jung-gu Yurari Plaza.

The Busan International Children’s and Youth Film Festival (BIKY) is Asia’s largest YOUNG FILM FESTIVAL, where children and youth are the owners.
It serves as the focal point of the network between international children’s and youth film festivals.
This year sees 155 films from 61 countries with the opening ceremony taking place on July 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Haneul Theater of the Busan Cinema Center.
The opening film is “Goodbye, Last Film Show” a co-production between India and France directed by Pan Nalin.

Event Information

Period: July 8 – July 17, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center, Open Cinema at Daecheon-cheon Stream(Buk-gu), Open Cinema at Yurari Square(Jung-gu)

Website: www.biky.or.kr

