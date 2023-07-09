Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival 2023 Kicks Off Today

The 18th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival, which will take place from July 10th to July 16th gets underway today for one week at various venues including cinema halls, the Film Promotion Committee, the Video Industry Center, and Yurari Square in Jung-gu.

The festival’s slogan, “Emotions for children, inspiration for adults,” highlights its focus on creating a cinematic experience that resonates with both children and adults. With 163 films screened and 113 premieres, the festival aims to showcase diverse and captivating works.

The opening ceremony, scheduled to be held at the Haneulyeon Theater of the Busan Cinema Center, will feature various events including film screenings, conversations with the audience, poster exhibitions, animation concerts, and academic events.

Notably, this year’s opening ceremony will include a declaration by children and youth executive members, emphasizing the recognition of children as dignified individuals with rights.

The opening film, “Twinkling,” directed by Damien Heihe, was chosen as the opening film for the Generation category at the Berlin International Film Festival. It portrays the inner struggles of a teenager navigating loss and mourning.

The festival expects an audience of approximately 15,000 people and aims to provide a platform for children and youth to explore diverse cinematic experiences while promoting their rights and perspectives.