Image: Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival 2021
EntertainmentMovies & TV

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival 2021 Begins Week-long Run Today

Haps Staff

The Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival 2021 begins its week-long run today at three locations around the city.

This year’s festival sees 180 films from 56 countries that will combine both online and in-person screenings.

The opening ceremony will take place tonight with actors Seo Shin-ae and Lee Ji-won handling the hosting duties.

116 films from the “Ready to Action” and “Ribbon Derby Key” will be screened online through ONFIF, an online video platform.

All other films will have an in-person screening.

This year’s festival is set to take place for eight days from July 5-12 with screenings taking place at Busan Cinema Center, CGV Hwamyeong and Daecheoncheon in Buk-gu, and the BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema and Yurari Cinema in Jung-gu.

Additional outdoor events will also be planned at Busan Cinema Center, Daecheoncheon Stream, and Yurari Plaza in Jung-gu.

Event Information

Period: July 5 – July 12, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center, CGV Hwamyeong in Buk-gu, BNK BUSAN BANK Art Cinema

Website: www.biky.or.kr

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
23 ° C
23.1 °
23 °
88 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Sun
22 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
25 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 