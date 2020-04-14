Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Releases its Official Poster

The 15th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival (BIKY), which is scheduled to begin on July 7, has released its official poster.

This year’s BIKY Poster Picture Contest also completed 26 posters of children’s and youth’s works as a single poster.

According to BIKY organizing committee, this year’s poster, ‘Piyong – Biyong – Save the Earth!’ is based on the theme of “Climate Crisis”.

The poster features a picture of children on the earth with the concept of ‘BIKY, the earth gardener’, showing the image of an earth gardener who makes the earth beautiful.

The poster production was handled by a picture book author and exhibition planner Ahn Hee-jung in Busan.

This year, not only the winners of the competition, but others are expected to be exhibited at the Cinema Hall at the Busan Cinema Center during the festival.

The 15th BIKY will be held simultaneously from July 7th to 13th at the Haeundae-gu Cinema Center and the Buk-gu and Jung-gu areas.

The Film Festival Secretariat is preparing measures for safe proceedings such as shrinking programs and online screening if the COVID-19 situation continues.