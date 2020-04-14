Image: BIKY
EntertainmentMovies & TV

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Releases its Official Poster

Haps Staff

The 15th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival (BIKY), which is scheduled to begin on July 7, has released its official poster.

This year’s BIKY Poster Picture Contest also completed 26 posters of children’s and youth’s works as a single poster.

According to BIKY organizing committee, this year’s poster, ‘Piyong – Biyong – Save the Earth!’ is based on the theme of “Climate Crisis”.

The poster features a picture of children on the earth with the concept of ‘BIKY, the earth gardener’, showing the image of an earth gardener who makes the earth beautiful.

The poster production was handled by a picture book author and exhibition planner Ahn Hee-jung in Busan.

This year, not only the winners of the competition, but others are expected to be exhibited at the Cinema Hall at the Busan Cinema Center during the festival.

The 15th BIKY will be held simultaneously from July 7th to 13th at the Haeundae-gu Cinema Center and the Buk-gu and Jung-gu areas.

The Film Festival Secretariat is preparing measures for safe proceedings such as shrinking programs and online screening if the COVID-19 situation continues.

image: BIKY

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

Watch the Trailer to “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula”

Haps Staff -
The highly anticipated sequel "Train to Busan 2" has given us the first glimpse of what to expect from director Yeon Sang-ho.
Read more
Lifestyle

Will New Online Korean Films and Series Increase the Popularity and Reach of Korean Cinema?

Haps Staff -
Take a look at three releases that have been picked up by streaming services that have the capabilities to expand the reach of Korean cinema.
Read more
Movies & TV

“Parasite” Tops 300 Billion Won in Ticket Sales Worldwide

BeFM News -
Industry data showed that Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite" has topped 300 billion won (US$245 million) in worldwide ticket sales.
Read more
Movies & TV

Carol Reed Retrospective Underway at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
Films of Sir Carol Reid will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center from February 18 through March 1st.
Read more
Movies & TV

15th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival Accepting Entries

Haps Staff -
The 15th BIKY will be held from 7 to 13 July 2020 in Busan is pleased to announce a call for entry for 'Ready~Action!', the only competitive section of the festival 'Ready~Action!' is a section for films made by young filmmakers with unconstrained ideas and imagination.
Read more
Movies & TV

Oscars Winner Parasite was the Most Tweeted-about Movie During the 92nd Academy Awards

Haps Staff -
"Parasite" (@ParasiteMovie), which won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards Oscars (@TheAcademy), including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Original Screenplay, fired up Twitter all over the world.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Married Couple Caught Violating Self-Isolation in Gijang

Busan News Haps Staff -
A married couple in their 60s who have been ordered to self-isolate at their residence in Gijang-gun after arriving from Cambodia have been caught for violating the quarantine measures.
Read more

Lotte Scheduled to Play Two Exhibition Games at Home on April 23, 24

Lotte Giants Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants are scheduled to play two exhibition games at home as the KBO has announced practice games between April 21 to April 27.
Read more

2020 Busan Global Gathering Postponed Until September

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Busan Global Gathering has been postponed until September 20.
Read more

Busan Plans to Register Samrak Ecological Park as City’s First Regional Garden

Local Destinations hapsadmin -
The city of Busan announced yesterday that it is planning to register the entire Nakdong River Samrak Ecological Park as the city’s first regional...
Read more

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Releases its Official Poster

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 15th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival (BIKY), which is scheduled to begin on July 7, has released its official poster.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
8.4 ° C
9 °
7 °
66 %
1kmh
90 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °

Dine & Drink

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea