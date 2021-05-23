Events

Busan International Machinery Fair 2021

Haps Staff

Busan International Machinery Fair 2021, representing the machinery industry of southwestern Korea, will be hosted May 26 to 29 at BEXCO.

Through special displays of smart factories and the automobile sector, the event aims to strengthen its competitiveness and expertise and make smart factories a reality in southwestern Korea.

Specialized pavilions related to all areas of machinery-related production will allow participating companies to experience synergy in their business activities, and greatly increase the satisfaction of visitors with the experience through a diverse range of information.

Event Information

Period: May 26-29, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. / May 29, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: 5,000 won for adults, 3,000 won for students (free admission with pre-registration)

Website: http://www.butech.or.kr/new/eng/main/main.php

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
21 ° C
21 °
18.1 °
76 %
3.7kmh
100 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 