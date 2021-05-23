Busan International Machinery Fair 2021, representing the machinery industry of southwestern Korea, will be hosted May 26 to 29 at BEXCO.

Through special displays of smart factories and the automobile sector, the event aims to strengthen its competitiveness and expertise and make smart factories a reality in southwestern Korea.

Specialized pavilions related to all areas of machinery-related production will allow participating companies to experience synergy in their business activities, and greatly increase the satisfaction of visitors with the experience through a diverse range of information.

Event Information

Period: May 26-29, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. / May 29, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: 5,000 won for adults, 3,000 won for students (free admission with pre-registration)

Website: http://www.butech.or.kr/new/eng/main/main.php