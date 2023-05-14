Events

Busan International Machinery Fair 2023

Haps Staff

Busan International Machinery Fair 2023, representing the machinery industry of southwestern Korea, will be hosted from May 16 to 19 at BEXCO.

Through special displays of smart factories and the automobile sector, the event aims to strengthen its competitiveness and expertise and make smart factories a reality in southwestern Korea.

Specialized pavilions related to all areas of machinery-related production will allow participating companies to experience synergy in their business activities, and greatly increase the satisfaction of visitors with the experience through a diverse range of information.

Event Information

Period: May 16-19

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. / May 19, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Tickets: 5,000 won for adults, 3,000 won for students (free admission with pre-registration)

Website: http://www.butech.or.kr/new/eng/main/main.php

 

