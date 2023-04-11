Busan International Magic Festival Performances to Begin This Month

Starting with this year’s ‘Magic Circus’, the Busan International Magic Festival presents a series of special magic performances.

The Busan International Magic Festival (BIMF) Organizing Committee announced that the 18th BIMF performance will start this month.

The first program, ‘Magic Circus (Spring)’, will be held from the 15th of this month to the 11th of June this year at Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater in Dugu-dong, Geumjeong-gu. Magic Circus runs only on Saturdays and Sundays, and special performances are added only on Memorial Day, June 6th.

The ‘Magic Circus’, a permanent BIMF program, consists of performances, experiences, and exhibitions.

The ‘Magic Circus’, which showcases splendid magic, the ‘Magic Play’, which makes strange and fun tools, and the ‘World Magic Experience’, where you can experience a fantasy photo zone, will be prepared.

After watching the performance and experiencing the event, you can participate in the ‘stamp mission’. If you obtain a stamp, you can receive a ‘Child Magician Certificate’ and take a commemorative photo.

The Magic Circus, which received a good response from the audience last year, will be held not only in the spring but also in the fall this year.

In the fall, it will take place on weekends from September to October, and additional performances are held on October 3rd, National Foundation Day, and October 9th, Hangeul Day.

In addition to the Magic Circus, BIMF performances and competitions will continue this year. The ‘Magic Convention’, which consists of international magic competitions, magic gala shows, magic lectures and experiences, will be held from June 30th to July 2nd at Udong Film Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

The ‘5th Busking Championship’, a magic competition held on the street, will also meet audiences in Gunam-ro, Haeundae-gu on July 1-2. ‘Hangawi Magic Fantasia’, a performance planned for Chuseok, will be staged at the Busan Civic Center Small Theater from September 29th to October 1st.

Tickets for the performance can be purchased through YES24, Naver, and Discovery of Nori. It is also possible to purchase on-site on the day.

Magic Circus costs 15,000 won for children (performance + experience) and 12,000 won for adults (performance + experience). Details can be found on the official website and social media.