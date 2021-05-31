Image: Busan International Magic Festival Organizing Committee
Busan International Magic Festival to Run Three Separate Events This Year

The Busan International Magic Festival plans to run three separate events this year with the first running this weekend.

‘Magic Convention Fall In Magic’, the first event of the 16th Busan International Magic Festival (BIMF), will be held at Haeundae Cultural Center on June 5th and 6th.

There will be the International Magic Competition for emerging magicians, lectures for magic enthusiasts and the general public, and a ‘Welcome Party’, among others.

Due to the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, the vacancy of overseas guests will be filled with an online performance by Spanish magician Dani Daortiz.

This year’s 16th BIMF’ Magic Gala Show’ is scheduled to be held at Haeundae Cinema Center from November 12th to 14th.

Further details will be announced later this year.

