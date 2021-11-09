Events

Busan International Medical Tourism Convention

The 2021 Busan International Medical Tourism Convention, which is the nation’s largest exhibition for international medical tourism and medical experience, takes place at the BEXCO for two days from November 12-13.

The 13th Busan International Medical Tourism Convention is jointly hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and Busan Ilbo and supervised by Busan Medical Industry Association.

For more information on visiting, detailed program schedules, pre-registration, etc., please visit the official homepage.

Event Information

Period: November 12-13, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Busanilbo

Website

