The Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2023 will open at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1 from September 1st to 2nd.

In its 15th year, this year’s event will feature a variety of programs including exhibitions, global academic seminars, health lectures by renowned physicians, and overseas buyer consultations.

Additionally, there will be a promotion area for the World Expo 2030 Busan, along with various medical device experience events.

Event Information

Period: September 1-2, 2023

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Busanilbo

Website: bimtc.busan.com/eng/html/main/main.php